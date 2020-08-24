UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Corruption Department Raids At LARP Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Anti-Corruption department raids at LARP office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Karachi Monday conducted raid at the office of Project Director Lines Area Redevelopment Project (LARP) on report of illegal transfer of plots and preparation of forged/fake documents.

The Anti-corruption team seized the relevant record and also started investigations into the matter, said a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharijo has said that corruption needs to be discouraged at every level and it is time for all to unite against corruption so that the province be made corruption free.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Commerce All

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

18 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

48 minutes ago

Punjab literacy department plants 100,000 saplings ..

14 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports increase 6.44% to US $26.169 ..

14 minutes ago

China to promote first aid training among students ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.