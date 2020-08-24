Anti-Corruption department raids at LARP office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Karachi Monday conducted raid at the office of Project Director Lines Area Redevelopment Project (LARP) on report of illegal transfer of plots and preparation of forged/fake documents.

The Anti-corruption team seized the relevant record and also started investigations into the matter, said a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharijo has said that corruption needs to be discouraged at every level and it is time for all to unite against corruption so that the province be made corruption free.