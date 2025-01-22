Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Department Recovers 47 Kanals Of Forest Land In Buner

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A major illegal encroachment case has been uncovered during an inquiry into complaints about unauthorized occupation of forest department land. Authorities discovered that 47 kanals of land, valued at 36.4 million rupees, had been illegally occupied in Buner.

The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took swift action, recovering the encroached land and returning it to the Forest Department.

Officials have assured that further action will be taken against those responsible, while the Forest Department has been urged to improve monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.

