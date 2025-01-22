Anti-Corruption Department Recovers 47 Kanals Of Forest Land In Buner
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A major illegal encroachment case has been uncovered during an inquiry into complaints about unauthorized occupation of forest department land. Authorities discovered that 47 kanals of land, valued at 36.4 million rupees, had been illegally occupied in Buner.
The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took swift action, recovering the encroached land and returning it to the Forest Department.
Officials have assured that further action will be taken against those responsible, while the Forest Department has been urged to improve monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Recent Stories
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Corruption department recovers 47 Kanals of forest land in Buner2 minutes ago
-
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures32 minutes ago
-
Cache of arms recovered in search, clearance operation in Kurram52 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-corruption claims exposed in £190 million scandal: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan1 hour ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Robbery in house1 hour ago
-
Six held for power theft1 hour ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed2 hours ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar2 hours ago