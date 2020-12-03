UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Department Recovers 945 Kanal From Illegal Occupants In 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:51 PM

The Anti- Corruption Department on the basis of information provided by National Accountability Bureau has recovered 22 kanals government land from illegal possession in Charssada district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti- Corruption Department on the basis of information provided by National Accountability Bureau has recovered 22 kanals government land from illegal possession in Charssada district.

The market value of recovered land was Rs 11 millions and transferred to provincial government.

The Anti-Corruption Department has started an inquiry against Faqir Muhammad and Sayar Muhammad, resident of Charsadda, for illegally occupying government land and using for personal use.

The department also started inquiries against other persons and officers involved in the case.

Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 925 kanals and 11 marlas of land worth Rs. 960 millions from illegal occupation in the year 2020.

