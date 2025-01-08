Anti-Corruption department takes action on inheritance fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken action on a complaint filed by a woman in Abbottabad alleging collusion between revenue officials and her family to deprive her of her legal inheritance.

Following a detailed inquiry that confirmed the allegations, an FIR was registered against 12 individuals, including revenue officials.

So far, five suspects have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

The Anti-Corruption Department has assured that those involved in such illegal practices will be brought to justice.