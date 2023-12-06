Anti-corruption dept holds awareness walk against corruption

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The anti-corruption department arranged a special awareness walk against corruption on Wednesday from Peshawar Chowk to Kachhari Chowk under the leadership of Assistant Director Ibrahimullah Khan in Kohat.

According to the anti-corruption officials, the participants carried placards and banners with slogans against corruption.

At the end of the walk, Assistant Director Ibrahimullah said that until we start the process of self-accountability collectively, the nation couldn’t get rid of corruption.

“Everyone should start by themselves to eradicate the corruption” he further said.

