Anti Corruption Dept Holds Open Courts In Three Districts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Anti Corruption Establishment Vehari convened an open court to address citizens' complaints, on Saturday.
According to official sources, following instructions from Director General Anti Corruption Suhail Zafar Chathha, Deputy Director Chaudhary Abdul Hameed heard public grievances and issued certain instructions.
Similarly, in district Khanewal, Deputy Director Rao Abdul Ghaffar conducted the open court.
Apart from this, an open court was also organized in District Vehari where Circle Officer Mansoor Munir Khan attended the public complaints and issued immediate instructions.
The policy of open courts was being held to ensure timely dispensation of justice.
