Anti-Corruption Dept Issues Notice To PTI Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Punjab Anti-Corruption Department on Monday issued the last summon notice to Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Farrukh Habib and Nasrullah Ghumman in corruption cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Anti-Corruption Department on Monday issued the last summon notice to Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Farrukh Habib and Nasrullah Ghumman in corruption cases.

The accused even today did not appear before the investigating officer.

Farrukh Habib was accused of accepting huge bribes for contracts in various projects of Parks and Horticulture Faisalabad.

The allegedly bribe was also received in the road contract and the construction of the road could not be completed yet.

The spokesperson of Punjab Anti-Corruption Department said that three inquiries were ongoing in Faisalabad region against Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Farrukh Habib and Nasrullah Ghumman.

