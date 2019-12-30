Anti-Corruption Dept Raids Sindh Building Control Authority Saddar Town Office
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:39 PM
A team of the Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)'s Saddar Town office and seized record
The Anti-Corruption Department conducted the raid on the directives of Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Sohail Anwar Sial, a statement on Monday said.
The team confiscated the record after reviewing the files and importantrelevant documents and started an investigation.