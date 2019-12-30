Anti-Corruption dept raids Sindh Building Control Authority Saddar Town Office

A team of the Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)'s Saddar Town office and seized record

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of the Anti-Corruption Department conducted a raid on the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)'s Saddar Town office and seized record.

The Anti-Corruption Department conducted the raid on the directives of Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Sohail Anwar Sial, a statement on Monday said.

The team confiscated the record after reviewing the files and importantrelevant documents and started an investigation.