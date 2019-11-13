Anti-Corruption dept seizes record of alleged illegal sub-leases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption department on Wednesday raided the office of Sub-Registrar Liaquatabad and impounded the record of sub-leases allegedly granted without the proper approval of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The Team of Anti-Corruption - West Zone-II Karachi conducted a surprise raid at the office of Sub-Registrar Liaquatabad in view of the complaints with regard to reported issuance of sub-leases without legal approval from SBCA, said a statement.

The Anti-Corruption officials have taken the office record into custody and started the investigation.