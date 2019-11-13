Anti-Corruption Dept Seizes Record Of Alleged Illegal Sub-leases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:47 PM
The Sindh Anti-Corruption department on Wednesday raided the office of Sub-Registrar Liaquatabad and impounded the record of sub-leases allegedly granted without the proper approval of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)
The Team of Anti-Corruption - West Zone-II Karachi conducted a surprise raid at the office of Sub-Registrar Liaquatabad in view of the complaints with regard to reported issuance of sub-leases without legal approval from SBCA, said a statement.
The Anti-Corruption officials have taken the office record into custody and started the investigation.