Anti-Corruption deptt struggling to eliminate corruption: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Muhammad Gohar Nafees on Friday said that corruption was a menace weakening the foundation of the society.

Officers should fearlessly take action for curbing the menace of corruption, misuse of power and other complaints and adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a meeting on the occasion of his visit to Anti-Corruption Regional Office Sahiwal. Regional Direction Anti-Corruption Sahiwal Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq gave briefing regarding performance of Sahiwal office and apprised problems.

Muhammad Gohar Nafees said that Anti-Corruption department was struggling round the clock for the elimination of corruption throughout the province and the time was not far away when corruption would be up-rooted from the society.

He said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted against corrupt elements.

He said that complete data of inquiries of the complaints received in Sahiwal region should be compiled so that timely accountability of corrupt elements could be ensured.

He directed the officers to take prompt action against the complaints regarding corruption in different government offices.

The DG said that action should be taken against illegal occupants on state lands without any discrimination so that state land of different departments could be retrieved.

He made it clear that corruption, negligence or misuse of power by officers of Anti Corruption department would not be tolerated, adding that honest and hardworking officers would be encouraged.