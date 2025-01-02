Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Deptt Uncovers Ghost Employee Scam At KTH

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an operation following reports of fraudulent bank accounts created for ghost employees at Khyber Teaching Hospital, causing a financial loss of over PKR 4.8 million to the provincial treasury

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an operation following reports of fraudulent bank accounts created for ghost employees at Khyber Teaching Hospital, causing a financial loss of over PKR 4.8 million to the provincial treasury.

An investigative report revealed that fake accounts were opened to withdraw salaries for ghost employees. The scam resulted in a loss of Rs 4,838,302 to provincial kitty.

FIRs have been registered against the accused including Zarghoon Shah, Syed Haris Shah and a bank employee Ashfaq Nadeem.

The Anti Corruption department had arrested Zarghoon Shah while efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

APP/adi

