Anti-Corruption Deptt uncovers ghost employee scam at KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an operation following reports of fraudulent bank accounts created for ghost employees at Khyber Teaching Hospital, causing a financial loss of over PKR 4.8 million to the provincial treasury.

An investigative report revealed that fake accounts were opened to withdraw salaries for ghost employees. The scam resulted in a loss of Rs 4,838,302 to provincial kitty.

FIRs have been registered against the accused including Zarghoon Shah, Syed Haris Shah and a bank employee Ashfaq Nadeem.

The Anti Corruption department had arrested Zarghoon Shah while efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

