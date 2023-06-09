Anti-corruption deptt warns criminal proceedings against KP PA staff in illegal appointments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has warned initiation of criminal proceedings under section 175 PPC against the staff of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for not providing a record of the alleged illegal appointments in the assembly secretariat.

In a letter written to the Secretary KP Assembly, the anti-corruption department said that despite repeated reminders the concerned officers and officials of the KP assembly were reluctant to provide the record to the department.

It requested the Secretary to ask the relevant staff to provide the required record for further proceedings otherwise criminal proceedings would be initiated against them.

It is pertinent to mention here the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had handed over the investigation of more than a hundred recruitments made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during PTI's government in the province from grade 16 to grade 18 to the Anti-Corruption Establishment.