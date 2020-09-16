Anti Corruption Dera, Tank recovers Rs 40 mln, arrest 15 accused: Abdul Hai

The Anti-Corruption department, Dera Ismail Khan region has recovered over Rs 40 million from the corrupt elements during its ongoing campaign

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption department, Dera Ismail Khan region has recovered over Rs 40 million from the corrupt elements during its ongoing campaign.

According to assistant director Anti-Corruption, Abdul Hai Khan Babar fifteen corrupt people were also arrested during the campaign.

Talking to media here Wednesday, Abdul Hai Khan said that 10 cases were registered against corrupt people added that the process of investigation on more than 200 complaints and 50 open inquiries has also been completed.

Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Tank Abdul Jalil Khan circle officer Dera Ismail Khan Siddiq Ullah were also present on this occasion.

Abdul Hai Babar said that on the directions of Director Anti Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa measures are being taken to eradicate the corruption from Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that complaints of corruption in government departments are being dealt in accordance with the law.

The recovered money is deposited in the public exchequer, he said and added that several inquiries are in stage of completion against officials of various government departments in both districts, including revenue, C&W, education, public health and finance.