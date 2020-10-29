UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption East Zone Arrests Tapedar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Circle Malir East Zone Karachi in a major operation has arrested Tapedar Asif of Gothabad Revenue Department for taking bribe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Circle Malir East Zone Karachi in a major operation has arrested Tapedar Asif of Gothabad Revenue Department for taking bribe.

According to details, under the supervision of Assistant Director Abdul Haq Qureshi, circle officer Asad Ullah Shaikh , while acting on a complaint, has arrested Tapedar Asif of Gothabad Revenue for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 and registered a case against him and started investigation into the matter. It should be noted that the said Tapedar was demanding bribe for issuing fake certificate, said a spokesman.

In another raid, made by Anti-Corruption Hyderabad zone, under supervision of Assistant Director Asad Larik along with Circle Officer Tando Muhammad Khan Rehmat Ullah Rajper, a team of Anti-Corruption paid a surprise visit to the office of Town Committee Tando Ghulam Hyder district Tando Muhammad Khan on the allegations that there was misappropriation in development and non-development funds and it caused a heavy loss to the government exchequer.

At the time of surprise visit, Town officer Zulfiqar Ali Marfani and sub engineer Asad Mangi were not present. However, relevant record has been seized and investigation has been started.

