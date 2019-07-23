UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Arrested Three-member Gang Of Patwaris

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:33 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three-member gang of patwaris

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday arrested a three-member gang of patwaris of Mianwali district involved in mega land scandal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday arrested a three-member gang of patwaris of Mianwali district involved in mega land scandal.

ACE authorities said that Regional Director ACE, Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain came to know that some influentials belonging to villages Rokhary Katcha, Sawance, Tarri Khel,Muhammad Wala and Chak Dosehri district Mianwali had occupied 822 Kanal state agricultural lands.

On the preliminary inquiry report of Circle officers, ACE Mianwali Asmatullah Bandial,the influentials actually occupied 12,276 Kanals state land of worth Rs 1.24billion in collusion with the circle patwaris of revenue department, including Amir Amanullah, Zafar Iqbal and Alam Sher and damaged the national treasury.

Then director ACE Shahbaz Hussain further assigned inquiry of the land scandal to a special three-member investigation team comprising Muhammad Khurram Anwar, assistant director (investigation) and Deputy director Gul Muhammad Raan.

During investigation, it came to light that accused patwaris Amir Amanullah, Zafar Iqbal, Alam Sher and others had sold said state land to different landlords of the areas and embezzled Rs 250million.

On proving corruption charges, the anti-corruption establishment arrested the accused patwaris.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Circle Mianwali

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

9 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

17 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

23 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

40 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

49 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.