Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three-member gang of patwaris

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday arrested a three-member gang of patwaris of Mianwali district involved in mega land scandal.

ACE authorities said that Regional Director ACE, Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain came to know that some influentials belonging to villages Rokhary Katcha, Sawance, Tarri Khel,Muhammad Wala and Chak Dosehri district Mianwali had occupied 822 Kanal state agricultural lands.

On the preliminary inquiry report of Circle officers, ACE Mianwali Asmatullah Bandial,the influentials actually occupied 12,276 Kanals state land of worth Rs 1.24billion in collusion with the circle patwaris of revenue department, including Amir Amanullah, Zafar Iqbal and Alam Sher and damaged the national treasury.

Then director ACE Shahbaz Hussain further assigned inquiry of the land scandal to a special three-member investigation team comprising Muhammad Khurram Anwar, assistant director (investigation) and Deputy director Gul Muhammad Raan.

During investigation, it came to light that accused patwaris Amir Amanullah, Zafar Iqbal, Alam Sher and others had sold said state land to different landlords of the areas and embezzled Rs 250million.

On proving corruption charges, the anti-corruption establishment arrested the accused patwaris.