Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrests a PO

Anti corruption team has arrested Proclaimed Offender (PO) from Bhalwal during a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Anti corruption team has arrested Proclaimed Offender (PO) from Bhalwal during a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Spokesman Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said Saturday that accused Muhammad Akram, former deputy director education officer (DDEO) Bhalwal, had released several bogus recruitment orders of teachers in 1999 and a case (41/1999) was registered against him at anti corruption police station Sargodha.

The Director Anti Corruption Sargodha released judicial orders to arrest the accused Muhammad Akram in 2006.

On the direction of regional director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach, a team conducted raids at different places in Bhalwal Tehsil and arrested the proclaimed offender Muhammad Akram after 13 years.