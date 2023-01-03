Anti-Corruption Establishment( ACE) holds open court

Anti-Corruption Establishment( ACE) on Tuesday held an open court in Faridkot House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment( ACE) on Tuesday held an open court in Faridkot House.

Advisor to CM Brig. (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, Director (Legal-1) Shahbaz Kamal Farid and Director (Admin) Sadia Nawaz heard the public complaints and issued orders for their redressal.

More than 20 complaints related to the revenue department, police and other departments were heard in the open court.

Musaddiq Abbasi, on the occasion, said that purging the public sector departments of the corrupt and eliminating corruption from government institutions is the top priority of the Anti-Corruption Department.