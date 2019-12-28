UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)

Retrieves 81 Kanal Land

Sat 28th December 2019

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieves 81 kanal land

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved state land of 81 kanals and one marla from squatters in Toba Tek Singh district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved state land of 81 kanals and one marla from squatters in Toba Tek Singh district.

ACE spokesman said on Saturday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted operation against the Qabza Mafia in Mauza Plant-B Pir Mehal and retrieved 41 kanal state land which was occupied by the land grabbers for many years.

Meanwhile, the ACE team also retrieved land of 40 kanal and one marla from squatters in Chak No.637-GB Pir Mehal district Toba Tek Singh where the land grabbers were using this land for agriculture purpose.

The retrieved land was handed over to Revenue Department.

Further action against land grabbers was under way.

