Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Retrieves 87 Shops Worth Rs.135 Million:

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:23 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieves 87 shops worth Rs.135 million:

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 87 shops constructed on 3 Kanal state lands from mafia from Mianwali district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 87 shops constructed on 3 Kanal state lands from mafia from Mianwali district.

ACE authorities said Friday that anti corruption authorities have come to know that 27 influential people residents of Mianwali had occupied the 27 shops and 60 Khokhas constructed of 3 Kanal state land ON Mosa Khel road valued 135 million of District Council Mianwali in collusion with the officers and other staff revenue department and damaged the government treasury.

On the direction of regional director Babar Rehman Wrriach; the Assistant Director Muhammad Khurran Anwar along with district administration has retrieved the said 27 shops and 60 Khokhas from the occupation of Land Mafia and started further investigation.

