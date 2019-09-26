UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Retrieves 45 Kanals State-land

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieves 45 kanals state-land

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved 45 kanals state land from Mianwali district

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved 45 kanals state land from Mianwali district.

ACE authorities said Thursday that anti-corruption authorities have came to know that an influential Fazalur Rehman, resident of Mianwali had occupied the 45 kanals land of Irrigation department worth Rs180 million in Canal Colony Mianwali in collusion with the officers of department and damaged the government treasury.

On the direction of regional director the Assistant Director ACE Muhammad Khurran Anwar along with district administration retrieved 45 kanals state land from the possession of land grabber Fazal and started further investigation.

