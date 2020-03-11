Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieves 2,176 kanal state land

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 2,176 kanals of state land from land grabbers' mafia here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 2,176 kanals of state land from land grabbers' mafia here on Wednesday.

The ACE officials said the land was owned by the Irrigation Department and located at Head Marala here. The worth of the state land was stated to be Rs320 million.

The police registered a case against the illegal occupants.