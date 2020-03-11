UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Retrieves 2,176 Kanal State Land

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 2,176 kanals of state land from land grabbers' mafia here on Wednesday

The ACE officials said the land was owned by the Irrigation Department and located at Head Marala here. The worth of the state land was stated to be Rs320 million.

The ACE officials said the land was owned by the Irrigation Department and located at Head Marala here. The worth of the state land was stated to be Rs320 million.

The police registered a case against the illegal occupants.

More Stories From Pakistan

