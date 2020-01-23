Anti-Corruption Establishment arrests accused of double government jobs

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :A Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Thursday apprehended an accused involved in double government jobs from Government Degree College Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to a handout, the ACE East Zone Team arrested the accused raiding the college and also recovered his second job's salary slip from his possession.

The Anti-Corruption officials recovered salary slip of UC-40 Liaquatabad, Sindh Local Government Department from the possession of Nadir Khan, who was also employee of education Department.

Khan, during the initial interrogation confessed that he used to pay 50 percent of his salary from UC-40 Liaquatabad to UC Secretary who was also arrested by the ACE.

The investigations further revealed that eight other employees were illegally involved in double jobs against which the Anti-Corruption Establishment has expanded the scope of investigations.

Cases against the both arrested have been registered and further investigations underway.