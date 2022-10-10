Anti Corruption Establishment arrests PO

An arrest squad of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) apprehended a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in misappropriation of a judicial file

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :An arrest squad of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) apprehended a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in misappropriation of a judicial file.

A spokesperson of ACE said on Monday that Muhammad Abid, Ex-Ahlmad Civil Court, Multan has been arrested who was Proclaimed Offender in FIR No.

48/13 dated June 10 2013 U/S 409/PPC & 5(2)47 PCA PS ACE, Multan.

He stated that in compliance of the directions of Mr. Nadeem Sarwar, DG ACE Punjab, today, Regional Director ACE, deputed an arrest squad to arrest all P.Os/C.A.

Soon after constituting arrest squad, the deputed team made efforts and arrested the accused.

The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday for further proceedings, he concluded.