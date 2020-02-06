UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Arrests SDO In Corruption Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG Khan on Thursday arrested SDO Nisar Ahmed of Irrigation department, on the charges of corruption which were proved during an investigation into construction project of Chandarban Flood Embankment, Muzaffargarh.

According to details, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab while following a report on Chandarban Flood Embankment construction project, had ordered Regional Director Anti-Corruption DG Khan to investigate the matter.

Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Khan constituted a joint investigation team which took all the record relating to the construction into their custody.

DG Khan Anti-Corruption department after conducting inquiry of this scandal registered FIR against the officers including XEN Tariq Niaz, Nisar Ahmed, SDO Tariq Mahmood, SBE (R) and others.

SDO Nisar Ahmed has been arrested from Multan while ACE has started making efforts to arrest the other accused.

