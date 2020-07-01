Anti Corruption Establishment arrests staffer of agri deptt

The Anti Corruption Establishment along with a civil judge raided a pesticide spray-store and arrested an official of the agriculture department for taking bribe

According to the official sources here on Tuesday, the ACE team arrested Muhammad Nawaz, an official of the agriculture department, for taking Rs 30,000.