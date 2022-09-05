Anti-Corruption Establishment distributes appreciation certificates among prosecutors

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division on Monday awarded appreciation certificates to prosecutors over their tremendous performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division on Monday awarded appreciation certificates to prosecutors over their tremendous performance.

Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema, while chairing a meeting here at Regional Directorate said that these certificates were awarded to those who played key role to eradicate crime and retrieved state land worth millions of rupees.

These certificates were given to ACE legal team for showing good performance.

Those prosecutors who received appreciation certificates were - Deputy Prosecutor General Zafar Abbas and Amir Shahzad, Deputy District Public Prosecutor Muhammad Umer Mansoor and Umer Farooq, Assistant District Deputy Prosecutor Zafar Bhatti.

Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz said that accountability process would remain continued in the department and those showing good performance would be encouraged.