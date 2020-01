Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) region Faisalabad retrieved one Kanal state land worth Rs 30 million and handed over to the revenue department, Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) region Faisalabad retrieved one Kanal state land worth Rs 30 million and handed over to the revenue department, Chiniot

The land was located on Sargodha-Lahore road bypass, official sources said here on Wednesday.