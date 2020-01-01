UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Retrieved 1576 Kanals Land In 2019

Wed 01st January 2020

Anti Corruption Establishment Faisalabad retrieved 1576 kanals land in 2019

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 1576 kanal state land from squatters during the year 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 1576 kanal state land from squatters during the year 2019.

According to Regional Director Anti-corruption Imran Raza Abbasi, people got lodged 1756 corruption complaints during the same period and on this complaints, inquiries were completed in 556 cases and 765 complaints were disposed of while 432 cases were referred to their concerned department for further action.

He said the ACE teams conducted 30 raids on corrupt elements in 2019, besides nabbing 185 accused red handed while receiving bribes.

In this period, the ACE teams also succeeded in arresting 34 such accused who were declared as proclaimed offenders in corruption cases for the last many years.

Therefore, the ACE recovered Rs 10.78 billion directly in corruption cases besides making recovery of Rs 22.526 million through arbitration.

Similarly, the accused of corruption cases also deposited Rs 2.69 million direct in the account of ACE when inquiries were initiated against them.

