Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad retrieves 36-kanal state land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 36 kanals and 17 marlas of land from qabza mafia in Toba Tek Singh.

An ACE spokesman said on Monday that a team conducted operation against the qabza mafia and retrieved state land worth over Rs.14.1 million in Chak No 367-JB and Chak No 366-JB.

The land was handed over to Revenue Department and further action against the land grabbers was in progress.