Anti-Corruption Establishment files case against former officers of Punjab Mine and Mineral Deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered a case against former Director General Mines and Minerals Zafar Javed, Deputy Director Rashid Lateef, Manager Rafiullah Khan, Manager Rizwan Saqib Bajwa, Geologist Usman Ali and contractor Mukhtar Ahmad.

These officers were involved in illegally digging out gold from Indus River, misuse of powers and damage the national exchequer, said ACE spokesman here on Tuesday.

According to details, ACE Director General received complaints that the officers of Mines and Minerals Punjab by violating rules and regulations had illegally created new zone for gravel and sand on Indus River. On which, the DG ACE directed Regional Director Rawalpindi to inquire into the matter.

During the inquiry, the matter revealed that the officers of Mineral department gave permission to create new zone for gravel and sand on such place where the gold particles found.

The contractor company by joining hands with functioneries of Mines and Mineral Department obtained contract of the newly created zone apparently for extraction of sand and gravel but in violation of rules and regulations, the contractor company subsequently started extraction of placer gold at the site and cause loss billions of rupees to the government exchequer.

It is to mention that officers of mine and mineral department awarded contract to Haihong Super Pak Pvt Ltd in Rs 100 million, whereas, the reserve price of the same was Rs 303 million.

The ACE DG has constituted a team under the supervision of Deputy Director Technical to further investigate the matter.