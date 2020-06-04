Anti Corruption Establishment held MS THQ for taking bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has caught Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan red handed while taking bribe on Wednesday

Medical Social Officer, Social Welfare Department, Zeeshan lodged a complaint with Director ACE Rawalpindi Region stating that MS THQ Hospital Gujar Khan Dr Umer demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe to clear the cheque of medical supply.

On this, Director ACE Rawalpindi Region formed a special team, under supervision of Circle Officer Zahid Zahoor and ordered to arrest the accused MS.

The raiding team along with magistrate Chaudhry Yasir Mehmood carried out a raid on MS Office and held Dr Umer red handed while taking bribe Rs 50,000.

ACE has registered a case under sections 161 PPC and 5-2/47 PCA against Dr Umer and started investigation.

When contacted, ACE Rawalpindi Region Circle Officer Zahid Zahoor confirmed that MS THQ was held for taking bribe.