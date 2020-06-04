UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Corruption Establishment Held MS THQ For Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:31 AM

Anti Corruption Establishment held MS THQ for taking bribe

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has caught Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan red handed while taking bribe on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has caught Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan red handed while taking bribe on Wednesday.

Medical Social Officer, Social Welfare Department, Zeeshan lodged a complaint with Director ACE Rawalpindi Region stating that MS THQ Hospital Gujar Khan Dr Umer demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe to clear the cheque of medical supply.

On this, Director ACE Rawalpindi Region formed a special team, under supervision of Circle Officer Zahid Zahoor and ordered to arrest the accused MS.

The raiding team along with magistrate Chaudhry Yasir Mehmood carried out a raid on MS Office and held Dr Umer red handed while taking bribe Rs 50,000.

ACE has registered a case under sections 161 PPC and 5-2/47 PCA against Dr Umer and started investigation.

When contacted, ACE Rawalpindi Region Circle Officer Zahid Zahoor confirmed that MS THQ was held for taking bribe.

Related Topics

Corruption Rawalpindi Circle Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

33 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.