Anti-corruption establishment Lahore retrieves state lands of 102m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) retrieved 100 acres of agriculture land of Rs 102 million in different districts.

The ACE Lahore region took action against land-grabbers in Model Town Moza Shahzada and retrieved eight kanal 18 marla land and the ACE Sahiwal took actions in Okara and retrieved 65 kanal 14 marla land.

In another action, the ACE DG Khan retrieved 90 acres forest land which was handed over to the forest department.

Meanwhile, ACE Bahawalnagar arrested Tehsildar Muhammad Ajmal Saif after his pre-arrest bail petition got dismissed from the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench who was facing charges of unlawfully transferring 83 acres land to land-grabbers.

The ACE Lahore Region arrested Muhammad Zahoor, junior X-ray technician of rural health centre, More Khanda, for issuing fake midwife certificates.

Separately, ACE Faisalabad arrested the secretary Union Council of 39 Tehsil Chiniot for demanding bribe for issuing death certificate.