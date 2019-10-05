UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Colonies In Kalar Kahar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:51 AM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched a crackdown against illegal housing colonies in Kalar Kahar, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched a crackdown against illegal housing colonies in Kalar Kahar, on Friday.

According to details, operation was carried out following the recommendations of the investigating committee of ACE Rawalpindi, said a handout issued here.

In the light of this investigation, FIRs were registered against DG Environment Protection Authority and nine others on the charges of corruption, negligence from official duties and to support illegal activities.

According to further details, the administration of housing colonies established at Kalar Kahar neither got any NOC from departments concerned nor got approval of the map of colonies from the District Council Chakwal.

For establishing new colonies, the developers illegally cut the trees and damaged the greenery and created environmental pollution in the area. This activity directly hit the natural beauty of the area.

On the recommendations of the said committee now FIRs have been filed against Ex-DG Environment Protection Authority Lahore Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar and other responsible persons.

It was also exposed that ex-minister for Law Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan has also owned two form houses in one of these illegal housing colonies. These farm houses were transferred to the ex-minister even on the less price of scheduled rate of the area.

To explore the further role of the ex-minister, the committee will continue its investigation.

