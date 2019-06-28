Anti-Corruption Establishment launches grand crackdown against water theft

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh has launched a grand operation against the gang involved in organized theft of water through tankers at Dhabeji and Haleji Conduit and busted on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh has launched a grand operation against the gang involved in organized theft of water through tankers at Dhabeji and Haleji Conduit and busted on Friday.

As many as 21 illegal water connections diverted to personal farm houses, dairy farms, and commercial cultivation in fields have been detected and sealed as these were illegally operative since many years, said a statement.

The ACE has revealed that in the same area, through yet another modus operandi water was being stolen from main installation of KW&SB by tanker owners for sale in city, illegally.

As many as 13 uncovered / punctured sites enroute Haleji Conduit were detected and sealed. One water tanker being filled from one of opening was seized on site and contractor along-with driver have been booked.

The ACE Sindh said that the subsoil water taking too was being done without any NOC and regulation. It was just a front to cover water theft from main trunk of water board line.

The ACE Sindh informed that in overall crackdown against all above categories of water theft, six perpetrators including 2 XENs of KW&SB have been taken into custody for interrogation while all illegal hydrants have been sealed, at once.