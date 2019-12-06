Anti-Corruption Establishment makes record recovery in last month

(@imziishan)

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) made record recovery of Rs 8.6 billion last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) made record recovery of Rs 8.6 billion last month.

According to the ACE report issued here on Friday, Rs 60 million were recovered from direct recovery, Rs 8 billion from land recovery whereas Rs 58 million were recovered from indirect recovery.

According to the report, the ACE registered 112 cases and presented 97 challans besides arresting a court absconder and 16 proclaimed offenders in the same period.

Meanwhile, DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees directed officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements.