Anti-Corruption Establishment Makes Record Recovery In Last Month
Fri 06th December 2019
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) made record recovery of Rs 8.6 billion last month
According to the ACE report issued here on Friday, Rs 60 million were recovered from direct recovery, Rs 8 billion from land recovery whereas Rs 58 million were recovered from indirect recovery.
According to the report, the ACE registered 112 cases and presented 97 challans besides arresting a court absconder and 16 proclaimed offenders in the same period.
Meanwhile, DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees directed officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements.