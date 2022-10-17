UrduPoint.com

Anti Corruption Establishment Officers Posted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Nadeem Sarwer on Monday transferred and posted ACE's Directors in Lahore and Sahiwal region.

Husnain Khalid and Muhammad Kashif Ali had been posted against the vacant post of Regional Director in Lahore and Sahiwal region respectively.

DG ACE said in a statement issued here that these postings would speed up the cases and inquiries pending in anti corruption in those regions.

