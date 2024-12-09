MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Multan marked International Anti-Corruption Day by organizing a walk from the Anti-Corruption Office to Ameer Abad Park.

The event was led by Regional Director Basharat Nabi and was attended by several officials, including Deputy Director Prosecution Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Legal Zaheer Khan Sherwani, Deputy Director Technical Arshad, Deputy Director Muammar Gaddafi, Rao Abdul Hakeem, Usman Naeem, Syed Ali Zain Gilani, Rana Muhammad Javed, Malik Ziaullah, Asadullah Khan, Muhammad Asghar Khan, Assistant Directors Naveed Anjum, and Muhammad Ramzan Shahid. Officers from the Anti-Corruption Circle, staff, representatives of trade associations, media personnel, and members from various walks of life also participated in the walk.

In Khanewal district, Deputy Director Rao Abdul Ghaffar and Circle Officer Sajid Ali represented the Anti-Corruption Office and emphasized during their speech: "Reject corruption, love Pakistan. Both the bribe-giver and taker are destined for failure."

Similarly, in Lodhran, Deputy Director Imran Arif Sial and Circle Officer Syed Ali Gilani addressed participants, stating, "Corruption must be eradicated to ensure Pakistan's development.

" In Vehari, Deputy Director Anwar Khan Baloch and Assistant Director Rao Faisal Rehman reiterated, "Corruption is a menace that must be uprooted for the nation's progress."

Regional Director Basharat Nabi, while speaking to the media, stated, "Those involved in corruption are not our friends but enemies of the nation. As long as corruption exists, Pakistan cannot progress. We urge citizens to report corrupt individuals without fear. All corrupt elements will be apprehended and brought to justice to set an example for others. Together, we strive for a corruption-free Punjab."

Assistant Director PRO to the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Multan, Wazir Khan Lashari, emphasized the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He assured that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab was fully aligned with the vision of the Director General and the Government of Punjab, calling on the public to play their part in eradicating corruption from society.