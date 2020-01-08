UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Recovered Rs 6.85bln During December

Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:21 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab recovered Rs 6.85bln during December

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab recovered Rs 6.85 billion in December 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab recovered Rs 6.85 billion in December 2019.

According to ACE monthly performance report, Rs 8,430,000 were recovered in cash while Rs 5.68 billion were recovered in the form of properties.

Indirect recoveries made amounted to Rs 1.16 billion.

The ACE also nabbed three court absconders and 10 proclaimed offenders during December.

DG Anti-Corruption Gohar Nafees had ordered all officers concerned to adopt zero-tolerance policy against the corrupt elements, said the report.

