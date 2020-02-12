Anti corruption Establishment Punjab recovers Rs 6.11bln in January

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab recovered above Rs 6.11 billion in January

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab recovered above Rs 6.11 billion in January.

Out of this amount, Rs 11.2 milliom were recovered from direct recovery, Rs 4.58 billion had been recovered through land recovery whereas 1.

51 billion have been recovered under the head of indirect recovery.

According to a report, the ACE had received 1,856 complaints in the same month and it redressed 1,950 grievances including previous complaints.

It also arrested 1,515 accused while conducting 14 raids besides arresting one courtabsconder and 20 proclaimed offenders.