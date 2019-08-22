UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Retrieves State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has retrieved state land worth billion of rupees in an action against corrupt elements.

According to details, ACE Lahore Region retrieved eight kanal and 12 marla land worth Rs 180 million in Manawan, says a hand out issues here on Thursday.

Similarly 481 kanal precious state agriculture land had been retrieved by the ACE from illegal occupants in Sahiwal and handed over to irrigation department.

Moreover, two acres commercial land worth Rs 20 million in DG Khan, more than 100 acres of land worth Rs 154 million in Bahawalpur Region, 14 kanal and 10 marla precious state land worth more than Rs 480 million in Multan had been retrieved.

Director General ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees had directed all the officers to accelerate the action against corrupt elements by adopting zero tolerance policy.

