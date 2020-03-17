Anti-Corruption Establishment raids Mukhtiarkar Manghopir office, seizes record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday raided the office of Mukhtiarkar Manghopir over the several complaints of fake land transfers in the Manghopir area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday raided the office of Mukhtiarkar Manghopir over the several complaints of fake land transfers in the Manghopir area.

The ACE West Zone II team raided the office of Mukhtiarkar and relevant record was seized, said a statement.

Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the corruption complaints are being dealt strictly and the people can file the corruption complaints without fear at 1414.