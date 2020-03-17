UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Raids Mukhtiarkar Manghopir Office, Seizes Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:44 PM

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday raided the office of Mukhtiarkar Manghopir over the several complaints of fake land transfers in the Manghopir area

The ACE West Zone II team raided the office of Mukhtiarkar and relevant record was seized, said a statement.

Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the corruption complaints are being dealt strictly and the people can file the corruption complaints without fear at 1414.

