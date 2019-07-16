UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi Arrests Patwari Mubashir Hussain In Corruption Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a patwari, Mubashir Hussain who is allegedly involved in many corruption cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a patwari, Mubashir Hussain who is allegedly involved in many corruption cases.

According to ACE Director, Rawalpindi Region, Circle Officer, ACE, Jhelum Mumtaz Ahmed conducted raid and rounded up Mubashir Hussain wanted in case no 01/2019 registered on January 10, this year on the complaint of Abdul Jabbar.

According to the complaint, the Patwari entered mutations of 'hibah' and got these passed by the revenue officer.

Later, he deleted the name of the complainant from the mutation by getting bribe from his brothers who are the beneficiary of this mutation.

The Director informed, Mubashir Hussain patwari was also involved in case no. 16/2017 in which judicial action had already been approved. He was not handing over the charge of 'Halqa Langarpur' to the new patwari who replaced him and held the revenue record in his custody illegally.

