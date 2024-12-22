Anti-Corruption Establishment Recovers 1691 Kanals Of Government Land
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment carried out a major operation in DI Khan, recovering 1691 kanals and 7 marlas of government land illegally transferred in Kulachi Tehsil.
The operation was initiated after complaints of corruption and illegal land transfers involving Saif-ur-Rehman, the Tehsildar of Kulachi and revenue officials.
The allegations included the fraudulent transfer of government land through fake documents.
Following an inquiry, the allegations were confirmed, implicating Patwari Sanaullah, Girdawar Atiq and the Tehsildar of Kulachi.
The Assistant Director Crimes DI Khan coordinated with revenue officials, leading to the restoration of the land worth millions of rupees to the government.
Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the crime.
