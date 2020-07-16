Anti-Corruption Establishment recovers 2,314 kanal state land

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered state land measuring 2,314 kanals near here

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered state land measuring 2,314 kanals near here.

According to the official sources here on Wednesday, Circle Officer Muhammad Afzal Khan along with the police recovered 2,314 kanal state land from the grabbers.

A case had been registered against the accused.