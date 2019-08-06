Anti-Corruption Establishment regional officers directed to take action against corrupt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees on Tuesday directed all ACE regional officers to take strict action against the corrupt elements of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees on Tuesday directed all ACE regional officers to take strict action against the corrupt elements of the society.

Anti-Corruption Lahore Region 'A' reopened the inquiries against the government officials regarding corruption and misuse of power.

After receiving an application from Abdul Wakeel Joiya resident of Gawala Colony Moza Rakh Chandrai against Ex-DIG Police Azmat Ullah Gondal regarding illegal use of power to grab 30 kanal provincial government land in Chandrai village.

Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region probed the facts and initiated inquiry against Ex-DIG police Azmat Ullah Gondal and Inspector City Traffic Shafqat Mehmood Gondal on the charges of grabbing government land by using official influence and power.