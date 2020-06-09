UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment Retrieved 48 Kanals State Land

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:13 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieved 48 kanals state land

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieved over 48 kanals agriculture state land from the squatters here from Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment retrieved over 48 kanals agriculture state land from the squatters here from Sargodha district.

ACE authorities said Tuesday that Arshad Kalyar,resident of chak no.

77 SB had occupied over 5 acre and 8 kanal Agriculture land in collusion with the officers of Revenue department.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Investigation Nisar Ahmed Joyia, the ACE authorities along with district administration retrieved the land from accused.

