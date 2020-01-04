UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Establishment Retrieves 103-kanal Land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved state land measuring 103 kanals and 9 marlas from land grabbers.

An ACE spokesman Saturday said that a team conducted an operation against the 'qabza' mafia and retrieved 80-kanal state land in Chak No 35-JB and 23 kanals and 9 marlas in Chak No 141-JB.

The retrieved land, estimated at more than Rs 578 million, had been handed over to the Revenue Department.

