Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieves 140-kanal agricultural lands

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 140 kanals of agricultural lands from grabbers in Bhakkar district.

The ACE authorities said on Saturday that information had been received that some influential people of tehsil Mankeera had occupied over 140-kanal agricultural lands worth Rs 5 million, in collusion with officers and other staff of the revenue department.

After completing an inquiry, ACE Bhakkar Circle Officer Waseem Leghari, along with the Revenue Department officers, retrieved the lands.