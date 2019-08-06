UrduPoint.com
Anti-corruption Establishment Retrieves 28 Kanal State Land In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday claimed to have retrieved 28 Kanal state land from squatters in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday claimed to have retrieved 28 Kanal state land from squatters in the district.

According to ACE sources, anti-corruption establish came to know that some influential people including Amir Dhool, Rizwan Dhool and others of village Sabharwal, Tehsil Sargodha had occupied over 28 kanal state land valued Rs 800 million in collusion with the officers and other staff of revenue department.

On the direction of regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Shahbaz Hussain Shah, Assistant Director ACE Tasawwar Abbas along with district administration retrieved the 28 kanal state lands.

Similarly, Assistant Director ACE Ghulam Ghous Muhammad has also recovered Rs 1.9 million from the owner of MS Mosa Khel & Co for using defective material in the construction of the building of Kotmomin Police Station and deposited in the treasury.

