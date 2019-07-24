UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment Retrieves 3384 Kanal Irrigation Deptt Land In Vehari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 3384 kanal irrigation deptt land in Vehari

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) team retrieved 3384 kanal irrigation department land from squatters in Vehari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) team retrieved 3384 kanal irrigation department land from squatters in Vehari.

On the directions of DG ACE Punjab Ejaz Hussain Shah and Regional Director ACE Multan Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Assistant director ACE Vehari Adnan Asif Bhutta alongwith SDO Irrigation Haseeb Ahmad and revenue officers raided at Moza Mughlan tehsil Vehari and retrieved state land of 3384 kanal worth Rs 453 million.

The penal rent of the land would be recovered from the squatters, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

